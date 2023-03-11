Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 924,421 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 202,352 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In other news, CFO Thomas Cancro purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.