Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells $987,178.50 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Target Hospitality Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on TH. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
Read More
