Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells $987,178.50 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TH. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

