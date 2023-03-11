TD Securities Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.75.

TSE AFN opened at C$61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,190.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$28.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

