Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 32.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $36.82 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

