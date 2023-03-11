Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 107,012 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TNK shares. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.70. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

