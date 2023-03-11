The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brink’s Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $70.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.