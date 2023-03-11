ThredUp Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThredUp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 497,886 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 10.5% in the second quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 3,265,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

