ThredUp Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ThredUp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

