Titanium Transp (TTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Titanium Transp Price Performance

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transp in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Further Reading

