Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 1,069,782 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 809,948 put options.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $176.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.