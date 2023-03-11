Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,456,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,909,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

