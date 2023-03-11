Transocean (NYSE:RIG) & Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Financial Contrast

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -24.12% -5.85% -3.16% Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Permex Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.58 billion 1.88 -$621.00 million ($0.88) -7.59 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 12.27 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Permex Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

55.2% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Transocean and Permex Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 4 4 0 2.50 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transocean presently has a consensus target price of $5.91, suggesting a potential downside of 11.49%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Transocean on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

