Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

See Also

