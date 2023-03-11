Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Stephens reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

