Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 32,817 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,033,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 1,005,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 432,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 550,852 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

