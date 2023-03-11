Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 55,248 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 418,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 706,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMKR. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

EMCORE Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

