Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

