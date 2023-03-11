Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

