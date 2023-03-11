Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 793,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 409,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 177.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redfin stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $21.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

