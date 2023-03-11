Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 192,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,533,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.00 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%. The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

