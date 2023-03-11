Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

