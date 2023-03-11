Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 349,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Metacrine by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Metacrine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 101,384 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,990,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,139.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 101,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,990,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,139.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $156,048.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,905 shares in the company, valued at $222,181.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

