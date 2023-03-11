Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.85 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

