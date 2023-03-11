Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $141,000 Stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In related news, Director Chad Rigetti sold 102,280 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $99,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,016,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,745,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,327 shares of company stock valued at $115,747. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

