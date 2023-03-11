Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,059 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

SGMO stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $380.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

