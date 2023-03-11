Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $157,000 Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Precigen were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Precigen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari acquired 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,489,141 shares of company stock worth $20,105,997. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

