Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $188,000 Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 292,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,415,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 327,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $714.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ribbon Communications Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.