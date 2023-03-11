Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $198,000 Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Allakos were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 155,853 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 558,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

