Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $207,000 Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -70.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

