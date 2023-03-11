Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in VTEX were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in VTEX by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in VTEX by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 302,702 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in VTEX by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Price Performance

NYSE VTEX opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $653.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About VTEX

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

