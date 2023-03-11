Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in comScore were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in comScore by 397.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 938,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth about $1,552,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in comScore by 948.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 360,455 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 772.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300,635 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 12.0% in the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.05 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at comScore

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 150,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,107,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,026.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

