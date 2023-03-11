Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $154,000 in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

POWW stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.48. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWW shares. Roth Capital cut AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

