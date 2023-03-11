Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $201,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CBIZ by 70,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

