Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $215,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 297,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 4.5 %

Garrett Motion Profile

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.30 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $473.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

