Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $217,000 in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AEL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

