Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

