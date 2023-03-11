Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,609,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,657.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 140,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 37,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Alibaba Group Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.