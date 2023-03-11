Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $129,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 758.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 354,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 312,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,487,000 after buying an additional 2,696,339 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 421,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 292,622 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

XPeng Price Performance

XPeng Profile

XPeng stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.