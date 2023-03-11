Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $129,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 758.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 354,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 312,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,487,000 after buying an additional 2,696,339 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 421,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 292,622 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.
XPeng Price Performance
XPeng Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.