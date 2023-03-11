Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 994,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 278,208 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $540.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

