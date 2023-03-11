Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 1,646 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $474.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

