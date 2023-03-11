Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 197.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

