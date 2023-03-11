Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

