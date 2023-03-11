Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 10,863 i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,196,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

