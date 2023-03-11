Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 11,782 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

VIZIO stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -884.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

