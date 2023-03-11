Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 21,218 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,218 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT Price Performance

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.