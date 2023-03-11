Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 27,320 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 62.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 29.9% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 40.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.56 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZCORP Company Profile

EZPW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

