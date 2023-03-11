Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,799 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

