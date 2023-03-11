Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 101,559 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,559 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SWN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.