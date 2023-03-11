Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 103,451 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,451 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expro Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 480,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expro Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after buying an additional 210,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expro Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,278,111 shares of company stock valued at $153,529,560 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expro Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $20.61 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.