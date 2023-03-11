Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 10,952 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIND. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextdoor by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,803 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,152,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.43. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

